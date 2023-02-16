AG, Consumer Counsel laud PURA's rejection of Aquarion rate hike

The utility had requested an increase of 30 percent over three years.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A draft decision by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority to reject a rate increase by Aquarion has been praised by other state officials.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and Consumer Counsel Clair Coleman praised PURA's rejection of a draft decision of 30% over three years for 236,000 Aquarion customers across 72 cities and towns in Connecticut.

PURA will officially reject the increase in a March meeting.

“Connecticut consumers have borne the burden of relentless rate increases for years now. This, finally, is a massive victory for Connecticut ratepayers,” Tong said.

Tong also urged PURA to hold firm in its conclusion as it works toward issuing a final decision on this matter in mid-March.

Tong said the 10.35% return on equity for its shareholders was excessive. In the draft decision, PURA reduced that profit to 8.70%, a move Tong said would save taxpayers millions of dollars.

“Aquarion’s rate increase request was excessive and rightly should not have been imposed on its customers," Coleman said. She called it a rare rate decrease in the utility sector and appreciated the Authority’s understanding that residents are still coping with post-pandemic uncertainty and an economy that is increasing the cost of consumer goods.

Aquarion, a subsidiary of Eversource, provides water to cities and towns in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. It is based in Bridgeport.

