Tong announces actions protecting abortion rights in Connecticut

The attorney general is planning to create a network of volunteer attorneys to provide free legal assistance and representation to patients and medical providers.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Attorney General William Tong announced Tuesday a series of initiatives and actions to protect abortion rights in the state.

Tong spoke outside his office and was joined by State Rep. Jillian Gilchrest, State Rep. Susan Johnson, State Rep. Christine Palm, representatives from ACLU of Connecticut, the Connecticut Women’s Education and Legal Fund, Pro-Choice Connecticut, Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, and medical professionals.

Tong announced that the state would participate in a pro bono Legal Assistance Abortion Hotline, a network of volunteer attorneys able to provide free legal assistance and representation to patients and medical providers. The legal hotline number is 212-899-5567.

“I partnered with the AG of NY who has set up a legal assistance hotline… CT will now be a part of the hotline,” Tong said in a press conference announcing the initiatives Tuesday afternoon.

He also plans to appoint a new Special Counsel for Reproductive Rights, who will be tasked with coordinating their work with other states to oppose further erosion of rights nationwide.

Tong's office has held a series of strategy sessions with advocates and legislators to look at gaps and weaknesses in our laws is also part of Tong's plans, including will flag several areas, such as privacy around pregnancy status.

“You can call if you need to know your rights,” Tong said. “It is an army of lawyers.”

Tong also released a memo assessing Connecticut's abortion laws and a Know Your Rights flyer to address confusion and fear around abortion rights.

