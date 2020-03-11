New London ballot issue leads voters to unintentionally vote for the wrong district, race

The voters at Harbor School who meant to vote for the second district ended up voting for the third district without knowing at the time.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A polling place in New London into a hiccup Tuesday morning with ballots.

Workers at the Registrar's Office said they fixed the issue before it was too late.

The wrong packet of ballots got distributed to the wrong district in the morning.

It was not until the ballots were put into the tabulator when the office realized something was wrong.

"When the ballots wouldn’t go in the machine, the machine was spitting them back out because they’re the wrong ballot. They thought it was a tabulator problem so they shut down the tabulator," said Bill Giesing of New London Registrar of Voters.

In the midst of figuring out what was going on, voters temporarily put their ballots into what was called the auxiliary bin. It was later determined to be a ballot issue when a second tabulator also spit the ballots back out.

That is when the workers had to call those voters back to vote again for the correct district.

"We agreed that we were going to try to contact the people we have our voter checklist program which is being - it checks off the names of the people. We started to see how many people voted during that time period," addedGiesing.

Giesing said it was up to 70 people that had to vote again as some did not even want to vote for that race, so they knew it was an issue that had to be quickly fixed.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill was notified about the incident.

"We’re going to allow them to vote all the offices except for the one that’s in question and that would be two different state rep districts and they’re working now on calling them all finding out who they are and allowing them to vote just for that office, but their vote will count," said Merrill.