Bernie Sanders to hold rally in Springfield, Mass. Friday

Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders is coming to New England just days before Super Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Senator Bernie Sanders will bring his campaign to Springfield, Massachusetts Friday, just four days before the Bay State votes on in its presidential primary on Super Tuesday.

A "Rally in Springfield with Bernie Sanders" will be held at the MassMutual Center on Main Street according to his campaign website. The event is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets can also be requested on Sanders' campaign website.

On Super Tuesday, March 3, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Democrats Abroad, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Democrats abroad will allotting 1,357 delegates.

On April 28, 2020, Connecticut will hold its primary along with several other states in the so-called “Acela Primary.” Connecticut will be joined by Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar are all vying for the democratic ticket.