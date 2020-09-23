Biden holds steady lead over Trump in latest Quinnipiac Poll

Those numbers are unchanged from a September 2nd national poll when Biden led Trump 52 - 42 percent.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump 52 - 42 percent among likely voters in a Quinnipiac University national poll released Wednesday.

"Voters think Biden is smarter, more honest, more level headed, and cares more about Americans than the president. And that, in part, translates into a ten-point lead," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

Voters are split on where the will vote in this election, 47 percent plan to vote in person on Election Day, while 34 percent plan to vote by mail/absentee ballot, and 15 percent plan to vote at an early voting location.

And voter polled don't expect to learn who was elected president on Election night. Just 30 percent of likely voters think the country will know the winner of the presidential election on Election Night, while 63 percent say they think we will not know.

When it comes to who would do a better job handling five issues voters said:

On handling the economy, Trump 49 percent, Biden 48 percent;

On handling the military, Biden 49 percent, Trump 46 percent;

On keeping you and your family safe, Biden 51 percent, Trump 44 percent;

On handling the response to the coronavirus, Biden 55 percent, Trump 39 percent;

On handling racial inequality, Biden 56 percent, Trump 36 percent.