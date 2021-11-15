Lamont to attend infrastructure bill signing in Washington

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan will help curb the recent inflation, according to President Biden.

WASHINGTON — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont will be in Washington on Monday to attend President Joe Biden's signing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Biden invited members of Congress to attend, as well as governors and mayors of both parties and labor union and business leaders from around the country.

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan will help curb the recent inflation, according to the president and it represents a historic achievement at a time of deeply fractured politics.

But the compromises needed to bridge the political divide suggest that the spending might not be as transformative as Biden has promised for the U.S. economy.

Historians, economists and engineers interviewed by The Associated Press welcomed Biden’s efforts.

But they stressed that $1 trillion is not nearly enough to overcome the government’s failure for decades to maintain and upgrade the country’s roads, bridges, ports, pipes and other infrastructure.

This bill signing comes as the president awaits House passage of a $1.85 trillion domestic policy package.

