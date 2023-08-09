Bill protecting horseshoe crabs in Connecticut signed into law: Gov. Lamont

Advocates sought for the legislation after saying the population of horseshoe crabs in Long Island Sound has plummeted in recent years.

STRATFORD, Conn. — State officials gathered on Wednesday to commemorate the adoption of a law, which puts a ban on the harvesting of horseshoe crabs in Connecticut.

Advocates sought for the legislation after saying the population of horseshoe crabs in Long Island Sound has plummeted in recent years and new restrictions are needed to bolster the ancient species so it does not get harvested into extinction.

“The number of horseshoe crabs in Long Island Sound and throughout the Atlantic Coast has been severely depleted in recent years, raising concerns that this ancient species that has been around longer than the dinosaurs could be driven into extinction from overharvesting,” said Gov. Ned Lamont in a statement. “This law says that we need to take a break and let this species regenerate and get back to a state of good health. I strongly urge our neighboring states to join this growing coalition and enact similar laws to protect the population in their waters.”

Although existing state regulations and commercial fisheries partners have been working to reduce the impact on horseshoe crabs, this total ban was enacted out of an abundance of concern for the recovery of the population, according to a statement.

“I am proud to have spearheaded the successful passage of this crucial bill,” said State Representative Joe Gresko (D-Stratford), who championed the passage. “By implementing a ban on the harvesting of horseshoe crabs from Connecticut waters, we are not only safeguarding these prehistoric creatures but also ensuring the preservation of our marine ecosystems. This step forward will benefit current and future generations.”

The law enables the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to issue permits authorizing the limited harvesting of horseshoe crabs only for scientific and educational purposes if it is determined that doing so will not harm the overall horseshoe crab population.

The legislation takes effect on Oct. 1, 2023.

