Bill that changes how inmates are counted in CT heads to Gov. Lamont's desk

HARTFORD, Conn. — A bill that would change the way prisoners are counted when Connecticut’s legislative district lines are redrawn is heading to Gov. Ned Lamont’s desk.

The proposal received final legislative approval in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Wednesday, passing 95-49 along party lines.

Currently, those incarcerated in Connecticut are counted as members of the community in which they are imprisoned.

Under this bill, they would instead be counted toward the city and town where they lived before entering prison, which advocates contend would be fairer to those communities.

One Republican opponent accused proponents of trying to “rig the system.”

