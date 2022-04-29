Bill to make lollipop state candy passes in House

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut is one step closer to making the lollipop the state candy.
The House passed HB-5498 in a 139-5 vote. It now goes to the Senate.
Local students have been lobbying the bill to lawmakers to get them to recognize the candy, which was invented in Connecticut.
RELATED: Decision time nears as open bidding process for Deer Lake in Killingworth enters final stage
A letter from one fourth grader said she has allergies and can't have many candies, but lollipops have always been safe.
The bill also includes a shelter pet to be the state pet and designates various days, weeks, and months for awareness and other actions.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.