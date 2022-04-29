Bill to make lollipop state candy passes in House

Local students have been lobbying the bill to lawmakers to get them to recognize the candy.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut is one step closer to making the lollipop the state candy.

The House passed HB-5498 in a 139-5 vote. It now goes to the Senate.

Local students have been lobbying the bill to lawmakers to get them to recognize the candy, which was invented in Connecticut.

A letter from one fourth grader said she has allergies and can't have many candies, but lollipops have always been safe.

The bill also includes a shelter pet to be the state pet and designates various days, weeks, and months for awareness and other actions.

