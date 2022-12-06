Bipartisan gun control proposal could benefit other states more than Connecticut

A group of 20 Senators, both Republican and Democrat, released a proposal Sunday addressing mental health, access to guns, and other issues relating to gun violence.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Twenty Republican and Democratic senators released a proposal Sunday that would address access to guns and mental health in schools if passed. Americans nationwide have been calling for gun law changes after the Uvalde Elementary School shooting in May.

In the nine-point proposal, it would require an investigation into anyone under 21 trying to purchase a weapon including mental health records and state databases; crack down on people who illegally evade licensing requirements, gun trafficking, and straw purchasing where someone buys the weapon for someone who can’t get it themselves; invest in programs that increase mental and behavioral health service access and children and family mental health services; invest in programs for school-based mental health and supportive services including early identification and intervention programs; provide resources to help keep weapons away from those deemed a danger to themselves or others also called ‘red flag laws’; block access to weapons for convicted domestic violence abusers and those under a restraining order as well as those who are in or have had a relationship; and invests in programs to help put safety measures in and around schools, support school violence prevention efforts and provide training to staff and students.

The proposal came out Sunday not long after a man was shot and killed in Hartford. Giaa St. Clair says something needs to be done.

“People are having a hard time like walking around because they don’t know if they’re going to get shot,” she said. “Everyone should get together on this.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal is one of the Senators on the proposal. He says it’s not everything he wanted but is a first step to doing more.

“I am so proud that we are seizing this moment,” he said. “I am more hopeful than at any time in the United States Senate that we will actually do something as the American people have been demanding.”

It doesn’t address ghost guns, safer storage laws, or a ban on assault weapons which the senator would like to see and many nationwide have been calling for. A bill passed in the House of Representatives last week addresses safer storage of weapons.

The senator said it’s about compromise and passing this measure.

“Connecticut has led the nation with the strongest laws but we’re at the mercy of states with the weakest because guns come across borders,”

Gov. Ned Lamont said Sunday the proposal could go further but said it’s an important step to keep kids safe. He said, while Connecticut has tough laws, guns travel.

“Connecticut is a small island onto itself and people carrying guns can go across the border very easily. Thankfully I have really good neighbors in New York and Rhode Island and Massachusetts but it still comes down from New Hampshire and up from Georgia so anything the Feds can do is an important step in terms of keeping the country safe in Connecticut safe.”

Connecticut already has “red flag laws” and bans the sale of assault weapons. It also has laws for safe storage called “Ethan’s Law.” Many say the state has served as an example of how others can follow with bipartisan efforts.

Jeremy Stein is the executive director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence. He said this is a historic moment that hasn’t been seen on the national level in decades.

He also said the proposal can do more.

“Some of this bill leaves out things like permit to purchase law, background checks, assault weapons ban,” Stein said. “We need to see the same strength in gun laws that we have in Connecticut in the rest of the country.”

He said the “red flag laws” could incentivize Connecticut to start a program to see greater utilization in their laws. He said the root cause of gun violence needs to be addressed.

“Whether we’re talking about greater resources in our communities and in our cities or in Black and Brown communities whether that’s mental health, education, job opportunities for reentry, these are all things that could help to reduce gun violence,” Stein said.

The proposal specifics still need to be written and it needs to get support. Senator Blumenthal said it could go to the Senate floor within weeks for a vote.

