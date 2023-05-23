Blumenthal reveals new legislation targeting gun advertisements

He wants the Federal Trade Commission to investigate what he calls “unfair and deceptive” marketing and advertising practices by the gun industry.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Local and federal leaders are calling attention to increasing gun violence in Connecticut.

Now, there’s a push to target marketing to help address the problem.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) just introduced legislation to direct the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate what he calls “unfair and deceptive” marketing and advertising practices by the gun industry. He believes this will stem influence, specifically on young people.

This comes as community leaders in cities like New Haven are condemning an increase in gun violence, calling for effective solutions to what they call an “urgent issue.”

“These names are a reminder of the devastating impact gun violence has had on our community,” said Democratic New Haven mayoral candidate Tom Goldenberg. He met with community leaders at the Botanical Garden of Healing dedicated to victims of gun violence.

So far in 2023, there have been 11 gun-related deaths in New Haven.

“If this garden continues to grow, that’s a lot of people in our city dying,” said Rodney Williams, a community leader in New Haven.

Now, federal lawmakers are trying to tackle the issue from a new angle.

“Advertising weapons of mass destruction to our kids is absolutely devastating and disgusting,” Blumenthal said Tuesday. “These kinds of ads that target young people ought to be stopped, and they can be stopped.”

He said the FTC already has the authority to penalize gun manufacturers for these types of ads, but needs direction and support from Congress to do so.

“Every one of these laws can help mitigate or reduce and stop the absolutely horrifying spread of gun violence,” added Blumenthal.

“I don't want the garden to grow,” Williams continued. “Most people want a garden to grow because it's a beautiful thing to see a garden, but what I don't want to see, I don't want to see no more.”

No Republicans are co-sponsoring Blumenthal's legislation, but he said he’s seen bipartisan support so far, saying this is not a matter of “partisan politics.”

