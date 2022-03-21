'Proven unifier and consensus builder': Blumenthal praises SCOTUS nominee Jackson in confirmation hearing remarks

If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to have a seat in the Supreme Court; she's already the first Black woman to be nominated.

WASHINGTON — As confirmation hearings for the latest U.S. Supreme Court nominee came to a start Monday, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal gave his opening statement, showing support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Blumenthal, also a Senate Judiciary Committee member, highlighted Jackson's extensive experience in serving as a public defender and noted the importance of representation and diversity in America's judicial system.

"Representation matters for the legitimacy and credibility of our judicial system. Judges are the face and voice of justice," Blumenthal said during his opening remarks. "People walking into your courtroom or any other in this country look to the human being, not just to the robes. Too often, our courts are isolated, seemingly sterile marble halls lacking emotional intelligence for a sensitivity to the impact they have on people, a fact that you clearly and dramatically understand.”

If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to have a seat in the Supreme Court; she's already the first Black woman to be nominated.

“The appointment of a Black woman to the Court means that your service will make the Court look more like America. Hopefully too it will make the Court think more like America,” Blumenthal added.

Jackson would also be the first public defender on the court if confirmed, Blumenthal said.

"You understand our justice system uniquely through the eyes of people who couldn’t afford a lawyer," Blumenthal said. "They couldn’t afford their own lawyer, and you advocated for them."

There have been allegations from the GOP that there is a record of Jackson "defending terrorists," and Republican Senators have plans to inquire about that during the hearings. Democratic Blumenthal calls the allegations "unproven and unprovable."

"I am likely to be followed by one or more colleagues who have raised allegations about your record that are simply unfounded in fact and indeed irresponsible. They are unproven and unprovable. They’re simply false. One of the first lessons that you learn as a prosecutor is never to promise a jury evidence that you don't have. There is simply no evidence to support these unfounded attacks. In fact, commentary in the National Review, cited by Senator Durbin, says, about those allegations, “they are meritless to the point of demagoguery.”

Blumenthal pointed out that Jackson has been a "proven unifier and consensus builder" who judges impartially.

"The court needs a bridge builder now more than ever. It has become more polarized, more politicized, more divided than at any point in our history, and it faces a crisis of legitimacy as a result," Blumenthal said.

Jackson said she is "humbled and honored" by her historic nomination, as she pledged Monday to decide cases “without fear or favor.”

Senate Democrats hope to wrap up her confirmation by Easter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

