Bob Stefanowski to officially announce run in 2022 CT governor's race

HARTFORD, Conn. — Former Republican candidate for Connecticut governor Bob Stefanowski will make an official announcement entering the 2022 governor's race Wednesday, FOX61 has confirmed.

Stefanowski ran against Gov. Ned Lamont in the 2018 gubernatorial election and lost. The Madison Republican garnered more than 650,138 votes to Lamont's 694,510.

Stefanowski has continued to be vocal about issues facing Connecticut and critical of Lamont's performance for the past few years.

His announcement likely tees up a challenge for the Republican nomination. The winner would face Lamont, who announced he would run for re-election, in November's general election.

Former House Minority Leader and fellow Republican Themis Klarides is also eyeing a run but has not filed paperwork to make her an official candidate for governor.

The election is slated for November 2022.

