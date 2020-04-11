Bridgeport sees large voter turnout and a smooth day at the polls

Over 2,400 people turned out to Blackham Middle School polling site to cast their vote. People waited in long lines that wrapped around the school.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Voting ran smoothly throughout the day in Bridgeport. The city saw a larger than normal turnout and only a couple of minor glitches to tabulators that didn’t affect anyone's vote.

"Bridgeporters really turned out today," said Max Medina, a state-appointed Election Monitor.

Over 2,400 people turned out at Blackham Middle School polling site to cast their vote. People waited in long lines that wrapped around the school.

"I got here at five o’clock in the morning to set up and there were voters here already," said Polling Moderator Chuck Herbert.

"It’s moving pretty fast," said Joseph Coplon. "I’ve been in line for probably 20 minutes tops and the weathers been nice so that makes a difference.

Part of the smooth day at the polls was due in part to Medina. Medina was appointed by the Secretary of State’s office to monitor polling in Bridgeport. The state felt there was a need for one after having issues in the past with elections. They either haven’t run smoothly, or some have challenged the validity of the result.

"Bridgeporters can feel comfortable knowing that today this election is completely on the up and up," said Medina. "They should be proud of the numbers that they are showing in coming out."

Medina worked with the nearly two dozen polling locations to make sure they had adequate supplies and staff. He reported only a couple of minor glitches with the tabulators on election day that were quickly rectified.

"It has been steady all day long," said Herbert.

The registrar of voters in Bridgeport has well over 13,000 absentee ballots to count. Medina doesn’t believe they will have results for the city until early Wednesday morning.