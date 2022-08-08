Candidates crisscross Connecticut in final hours leading up to Primaries

The most high-profile race is the Republican U.S. Senate challenge to incumbent Democrat Richard Blumenthal.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The political machine was in overdrive Monday. Candidates held rallies and voter meet and greet in the final hours before the polls open at 6:00 a.m. for primary Tuesday.

"It’s important to vote. That’s all I can say," remarked Melanie of Danbury.

The most high-profile race is the Republican U.S. Senate challenge to incumbent Democrat Richard Blumenthal.

In these final hours, state party endorsed front-runner Themis Klarides ducked into Elmer’s Diner in Danbury to make her last-minute pitch.

"Who has the best chance to beat Dick Blumenthal. That’s clearly me," said Themis Klarides the former state house Republican leader. "I’ve won 11 elections. I’m a proven fighter. I’ve fought Dan Malloy and won on budgets I’ve fought Ned Lamont and won on tolls and I will fight Dick Blumenthal so we can bring common sense back to Connecticut."

She’s facing a stiff challenge from Leora Levy, who just got a well-timed endorsement from President Donald Trump.

"He has reconfirmed and reiterated that I am the strongest candidate in the race. I am a principled common sense conservative Republican," said Leora Levy.



The other race to watch is for Secretary of the State. It's the only race with competitive primaries for both parties. The question is who will carry the mantle of democracy, making sure elections stay fair and secure?

"I plan to transform the landscape by focusing on civic education and civic engagement," said State Rep. Stephanie Thomas, who held a rally outside the state capitol.

Thomas was endorsed by the state Democratic party. Her Democratic challenger, Maritza Bond, has meanwhile gotten the endorsement of several labor unions.

On the Republican side, Dominic Rapini got his party's endorsement.

"If you want someone who can bring some innovation to the office and take Connecticut elections to the next level...I bring a lot of credibility to that office," said Rapini. He's racing a challenge from State Rep. Terrie Wood.

The ‘X’ factor in all of the races will be voter turnout which is typically low and expected to be under 30%.

"You can look at particular issues that are important to you and make a difference. I think that’s important I think everybody should take advantage of that and if they do things would change. Things would improve," said Stephen Vaughn of Middletown.



The candidates for U.S. Senate made an even harder push Monday night. Klarides traveled to Seymour she picked up more public safety endorsements, while President Trump hosted a tele-rally for Leora Levy. Meanwhile, Peter Lumaj was in New Haven speaking to business owners.

