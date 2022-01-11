Candidates for governor participate in final debate before Election Day

Governor Ned Lamont, Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski and Independent candidate Rob Hotaling faced off in a debate Tuesday evening.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — The race for governor took center stage at Mohegan Sun Tuesday evening. The three candidates, democrat and the incumbent Governor Ned Lamont, Republican Bob Stefanowski, and Independent Rob Hotaling asked first about their thoughts on the current state of the economy in Connecticut.

"4 years ago we were looking at 2 billion dollar budget deficits as far as the eye can see. We got that budget balanced," Lamont said.

"People are eating through their savings month by month to try to keep up and pay these bills," Stefanowski said.

"Right now we have 100k jobs that aren’t filled, that’s really a problem," Hotaling said.

The candidates shared different ideas on how to address it and whether or not to tap into the state’s rainy day fund.

"That rainy day fund is to make sure I don’t have to raise taxes," Lamont said.

"I’ve never seen a rainy day like this in Connecticut," Stefanowski said.

"We can show restraint with taxes and spending," Hotaling said.

With crime, there was disagreement on how to curb it, whether it’s stricter gun laws or taking another look at the police accountability bill.

"You’re not serious about crime unless you’re serious about guns," Lamont said.

"In terms of assault-style rifles I agree with Governor Lamont we need to do something about those," Hotaling said.

"I’m gonna fix it we’re gonna repeal it we’re gonna keep cops safe," Stefanowski said.

After the debate, the candidates all said they were confident.

"People are hurting and the only way to change this and the only way to make Connecticut better is to change governors," Stefanowski said.

"I have the best plan for the economy and job I feel that we have the best plan for education and we have the best plan for affordable housing," Hotaling said.

"I think you saw the differences loud and clear between us and what we’re trying to do," Lamont said.

