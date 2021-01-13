Chairman of CT Republican Party J.R. Romano resigns

Romano originally said back in October he will not be seeking another term at his current post.

HARTFORD, Conn — *Editor's note: Video above aired on November 11, 2020

The chairman of the Connecticut Republican Party has resigned from his position Tuesday.

Romano sent out an email to the CT Republicans Central Committee saying he has officially resigned from his post. Back in October of 2020, Romano said he would not seek re-election. His term ended this coming June.

"After much personal reflection I am officially resigning from my chairmanship," wrote Romano. "This decision is what's best for the organizations to move forward. It is time for a new voice to be heard from the Connecticut Republicans. I am grateful for having had the opportunity to lead the Party. Thank you."