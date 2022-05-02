Conn. leaders react to reported SCOTUS opinion leak

Rep. Rosa DeLauro said she is horrified, ashamed and angry at the ruling.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A draft opinion among Supreme Court justices suggested that the majority of them supported the overturn of Roe v. Wade according to a report published in Politico Monday night.

Roe v. Wade is a 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. Whether or not the draft represents the final word on the matter is unclear.

The court is expected to rule on the case in late June or July, before the term is up.

Connecticut officials have reacted to the Supreme Court opinion leak.

"If the Supreme Court of the United States rules as this draft is written, this opinion will go down in history as a stain on our country. It is misguided and will be responsible for stripping away a basic right of women, threatening to undo other constitutional protections for all Americans." DeLauro said. "I am proud to represent Connecticut—a state that is proactively protecting the right to choose and creating a sanctuary for those seeking an abortion. We will continue to lead the way. I hope that everyone reading this draft opinion in fear knows it is just that, a draft opinion. Abortion is still legal. This does not change the law as it stands now."

Richard Blumenthal shared his thoughts on Twitter thanking the Connecticut legislature for anticipating the "potential horror."

"Countless women tonight are feeling scared & alone, but they should know that this fight is far from over. This draft is by no means final & states like CT are stepping up to protect them," Blumenthal said.

Thanks to CT’s legislature for anticipating this potential horror—SCOTUS overturning Roe & unleashing state laws like S.8 in TX. Our state will protect reproductive rights, & people who exercise them. Gov. Lamont should sign this bill—now. https://t.co/lYSdImOZzR — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) May 3, 2022

Attorney General William Tong issued a statement saying this would divide the nation.

“It is impossible to overstate just how tragic and destructive this decision would be, and what it would mean for the rights of women and patients nationwide. This would fundamentally and irrevocably change who we are as a nation, stripping rights that have been hard-wired into our laws for as long as many of us have been alive. If this decision stands, America will be immediately divided in two—states that will trust the personal and professional decisions of women and doctors, and states where craven politicians will seek to control and criminalize those choices," Tong said. "Connecticut will be a safe state for women, patients, and doctors. We are still in the process of reviewing this leaked decision and are in close coordination with our multistate partners. One thing is clear tonight—this decision changes everything. We must be clear-eyed and realistic about how bad this is, and what this potential decision, and this catastrophic leak, signals for every single major legal question before the Court."

Sen. Chris Murphy said this is devastating news in a Twitter post.

This is devastating news.



But remember, in a democracy, no decision is final. Now it's up to us to build a movement that makes sure women - not politicians or governments - control decisions about their bodies and their health care.https://t.co/7mfnAlRORA — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 3, 2022

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

