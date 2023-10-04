Conn. state leaders call Texas judge's abortion pill ruling “infuriating”

Two conflicting federal court rulings were issued Friday over the legality of the abortion medication mifepristone.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut state leaders are outraged after Friday’s ruling by a Texas federal judge to suspend the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill, mifepristone.

They’re calling this ruling a “relentless war on American women and patients.”

“Right now, this is a scary time,” said Dr. Manisha Juthani, Commissioner of the state Department of Public Health.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Attorney General William Tong and other state leaders gathered with medical experts Monday, doubling down on what they call Connecticut's commitment to expanding access to reproductive healthcare.

“This decision is pure politics,” Dr. Nancy L. Stanwood, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, said.

This pill has been widely available for more than 20 years–the FDA approved it in 2000. Medication abortions currently account for more than half of all abortions in the U.S.

“The medical evidence is overwhelming that Mifepristone for early medication abortion is safe and effective with an enviable safety record of 99% safety,” added Stanwood.

The first ruling, from a federal judge in Texas, invalidates the FDA’s approval of mifepristone. This ruling is part of a lawsuit arguing the FDA's initial approval of the pill was flawed because it did not adequately review the pill’s safety risks.

“What the heck is going on?” questioned Lamont Monday. “All of a sudden the courts I thought were there to protect our freedoms are coming in and taking away basic fundamental freedoms.”

Shortly after the first ruling Friday, another federal judge in Washington state ordered the FDA to maintain the status quo and not restrict the availability of the drug.

This ruling is in response to a lawsuit filed by Democratic attorneys general to protect access to mifepristone. Connecticut is a part of that lawsuit.

“We launched our own attack, our own counter-offensive, because we are not going to take this sitting down,” Tong said.

State officials reiterated Monday that medical and surgical abortions remain legal and accessible in Connecticut.

“Whether it's at the ballot box, whether it's in our state legislature, whether it’s in the United States Congress, or whether it is in courthouses in this state, or across the country, we will stand up for women we will fight for basic fundamental rights,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz continued.

Majority leaders in the state legislature shared this sentiment Monday. FOX61 reached out to Republican leadership, but they did not want to comment.

The Department of Justice already appealed the Texas decision, but with the dual rulings, this issue could end up in the hands of the Supreme Court.

