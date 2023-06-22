Connecticut state leaders mark nearly one year since Dobbs decision overturning federal abortion rights

They discussed strides the state has taken to preserve reproductive rights, while saying more still needs to be done.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut lawmakers, state leaders and advocates joined together Thursday to mark nearly one year since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that granted the right to abortion.

They discussed what strides the state has taken to preserve reproductive rights, while saying more still needs to be done.

“Anniversaries are happy things,” said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong. "There's nothing to be happy about."

The U.S. Supreme Court decided the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on June 24, 2022, overturning Roe v. Wade.

“A right to an abortion is not deeply rooted in the nation's history and traditions,” Assistant Attorney General Emily Gait, Special Counsel for Reproductive Rights, read from Justice Samuel Alito’s writings. “Roe was egregiously wrong and deeply damaging.”

In the year since, Connecticut state leaders say women's lives and health have been put in danger.

“Women are being deprived of their rights and women are dying,” said state Rep. Matt Blumenthal, (D-Stamford).

A new Kaiser Family Foundation survey found nationally, a majority of OBGYNs believe the Dobbs decision is linked to increased maternal deaths. 68% also say the ruling has worsened their ability to manage pregnancy-related emergencies.

“During this year at Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, we have provided care in Connecticut to 56% more people who traveled from the 18 states that enacted abortion bans and restrictions following the Dobbs decision,” Dr. Nancy Stanwood, chief medical officer for the Planned Parenthood of Southern New England said.

Thursday, state lawmakers talked about legislative wins they believe will ensure reproductive rights are protected in Connecticut, highlighting measures like greater access to birth control and emergency contraception, and expanded protections for abortion providers.

“I'm really grateful for what we're doing here in Connecticut, but we absolutely can't let up because the alternative is absolutely horrifying and it's happening in far too many places in this country,” added state Sen. Mae Flexer, (D-Windham).

Many state leaders echoed this belief, saying more needs to be done.

“If it's happening here, we know it's happening across the country and so I just want people to be aware that we need to do more we can do more,” State Rep. Jillian Gilchrest, (D-West Hartford) continued.

