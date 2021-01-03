State has $131 million budget surplus, officials say

"Connecticut in a much better financial position when compared to other states, there is still plenty of work to be done"

HARTFORD, Connecticut — State officials announced Monday that Connecticut's books are still in the black by over $130 million, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Treasurer Shawn Wooden and State Comptroller Kevin Lembo said the state's surplus amounted to $131.4 million, down slightly from last month's estimate of $137.6 million.

“While steady projections from budget analysts continue to put Connecticut in a much better financial position when compared to other states, there is still plenty of work to be done given the impact the pandemic is having on state and local revenue and the fact the real economy is not recovering at the same rate for everyone," Wooden said.

“Unlike in past downturns, this recession is impacting jobs more than revenue,” said Comptroller Lembo. “On a large scale, Connecticut has avoided the economic worst-case scenario. Yet, individual families and workers continue to struggle and face tremendous uncertainty. It’s imperative that the federal government continue to provide support for those that need it most and include aid to states and local governments in new relief efforts to protect critical safety net programs.”

Lembo said the positive effects of prior federal stimulus packages including increased personal savings rates and overall economic growth.

During the month of January, there was an increase in spending throughout every major category including retail sales and restaurants and bars, which have continually struggled throughout the pandemic.

Stocks rose Monday in the global market in the wake of the U.S. House of Representatives passage of the COVID-19 relief package.