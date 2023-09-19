Local college students take part in National Voter Registration Day

Students at CCSU registered to vote during a registration drive on campus to help spread the word about the importance of voting.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Are you registered to vote? If not, Tuesday during National Voter Registration Day, there are easy ways to register across the state, including for students and staff at Central Connecticut State University (CCSU).

"I actually registered a couple months ago," said Yvonna Rodriguez, a CCSU sophomore.

CCSU is one of 20 colleges across the state that held voter registration drives for students on National Voter Registration Day.

"I really think it’s important for my other classmates, for us all collectively, to vote as a group and hopefully we'll have the same perspectives on stuff and hopefully we'll pick what’s best for us," said freshman Jamar Alcena.

There's only seven weeks until the General Election. Secretary of the State, Stephanie Thomas, said voter turnout was low, around 35%, for the last municipal primary election and is encouraging more people to register to cast their ballot in November.

"We always talk about buying local, eating local, shopping local, well this is the year for Connecticut to vote local," said Thomas.

National Voter Registration Day started in 2012. It's a non-partisan civic holiday encouraging people to celebrate our democracy.

As many as one in four Americans aren't registered to vote, according to the U.S. Census data.

CCSU students are trying to change that data, saying it's important to make sure their voices are counted.

"At first I didn’t put a big importance on it, but I do think it’s important because when something happens I do care about I can put my opinion out there and feel like I contributed to different issues," said Rodriguez.

For students not already signed up to vote, the registration drive is the perfect time and place to help lead the way.

"I’m really looking forward to that. I’m hoping me and my friends can get together as a group, that’ll be super fun," said Alcena.

In Connecticut, you can register to vote in person or online. Voters need to be a United States citizen, a resident of a Connecticut town, and at least 17 years old, but 18 years old by Election Day.

---

