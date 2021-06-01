Connecticut congressional delegation in lockdown at US Capitol as DC protests continue

Pro-Trump supporters breached the police barriers at the Congress and have stormed the house causing a lockdown.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — What was supposed to be the certification of the Electoral votes in Congress turned into a lockdown situation at the Nation's capital Wednesday.

After some Senators and members of Congress objected to the Electoral votes in Arizona, government leaders began to receive notifications of a lockdown.

Representative Jim Himes has been tweeting the whole incident describing the incident.

At one point Pro-Trump supporters breached the police barriers at the Congress and entered the congressional chambers.

Senator Chris Murphy tweeted out around 5 p.m. saying he was ok and so were his staff members. He added President Trump is responsible for this riot.

Representative Himes also tweeted around 5 p.m. saying the House will be returning shortly to finish the initial task they began at noon.

Below are more statement on the riots in DC.

From CT GOP Leader Vincent Candelora:

"The protest in Hartford today stands in stark contrast to what's happening in our nation's capitol right now. Protestors here made themselves heard, peacefully, and left the grounds without incident. The siege that unfolded in Washington D.C. this afternoon is unacceptable in any circumstance, as were all of the violent protests we have seen over the past six months, no matter how angry or frustrated people may be. It's my hope that this will cause lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to summarily reject the growing politicization of protests that's contributing to the growing divide in our country."

The CT GOP also tweeted out a comment:

CT Democratic Chair Nancy DiNardo released a statement on today’s attack on the United States Capitol building:

"The President of the United States’ call for his supporters to march on the United States Capitol is a coup, period. This is the moment when every American, every elected official, Democrat, and Republican must join in the call for calm. There is no more time for debate. Every Republican – particularly those who have been silent as Donald Trump has pursued this fact-free election challenge – must stand up now and say clearly that there was no election fraud and call for calm.”

Governor Lamont tweeted a video Wednesday afternoon about the rioters saying, "Mr. President, words have consequences and your angry words have dangerous consequences. Looking at the TV right now, demand that your agitators stand down and respect the peaceful transfer of power."

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker has also released a statement about the incident:

"I am watching the TV now feeling a combination of outrage, sadness, and disbelief. Our country was founded on a peaceful transfer of power. What is currently happening in Washington, with protesters forcing their way into the Capitol Building and putting the country’s elected representatives at risk, is a clear violation of the foundation of this country, our Democracy. I am outraged that in his last days in Office, the President of the United States incited an insurrection in what would be an otherwise ceremonial process.

My heart goes out to all those members of Congress and their staff who were trying to certify the results of a free and fair election: I hope you are in a safe place and can all get back to work when this is over. This is another reminder that there are some in this country who want to use division for their own personal gain. We have much to do as leaders, and that starts with calling out lawlessness and holding those in power accountable.

Today is a dark day in American history. Individuals are inciting violence and undermining our democratic institutions. We must move forward with resolve in the face of adversity, fight to hold our country together, and move it forward to a brighter day. I am proud to lead the City of New Haven, where we have a history of peaceful protests, respect for each other, and enough dignity to recognize the results of an election, even if it did not go our way."

Senator Richard Blumenthal also released a statement regarding the riots: