2 Connecticut congressmen sanctioned by Russia

Larson and Courtney are among 398 members of the U.S. Congress who have been affected by the Russian sanctions.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two Connecticut congressmen are speaking out after they were sanctioned by Russia on Wednesday.

Rep. John Larson (CT-01) said he was sanctioned by Russia. This move did not sway his stance as the war in Ukraine continues.

“If standing with the Ukrainian people and President Zelenskyy means I will be sanctioned by Russia, then I will continue to stand Ukraine and President Zelenskyy,” Larson said in a statement Thursday.

Congressman Joe Courtney (CT-02) was also hit with the sanctions, saying it is "a badge of honor" to be "sanctioned by Vladimir Putin."

"Standing with the Ukraine people against his savage attack on a sovereign democracy is the moral imperative of our time,” Courtney said.

Larson and Courtney are among 398 members of the U.S. Congress who have been affected by the Russian sanctions.

Russia has also blacklisted the affected members of congress, placing the representatives on the country's permanent travel "stop list."

These sanctions were issued to "mirror" the Biden administration's sanctions on Russia during the war in Ukraine, Business Insider reports.

It is not clear what properties were sanctioned off from the two U.S. Congressmen.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.