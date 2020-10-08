Connecticut Primary Election | Democratic Races

Who's running on Tuesday?

HARTFORD, Conn — Democratic party voters around the state will choose candidates for the November election who will run in races for the state’s General Assembly. All voters will choose their preference for President.

Some towns have other races on the ticket. The races are below. The name in bold is the candidate endorsed by the party.

For real-time election results on August 11, click here.

State Senate District 17: Jorge Cabrera is running against Justin Farmer. Both are from Hamden. The winner will take on State Sen. George Logan in November.

State House of Representatives in the 22nd district in Plainville: Marcus A. Brown is running against Marilyn Moore. The winner will take on State Rep. Dr. William Petit in November.

State House of Representatives in the fifth district in Hartford and Windsor: the incumbent State Rep. Brandon McGee is running against Craig T Stallings. The Winner will take on Republican Charles Jackson in November.

State House of Representatives in the 15th district: Bloomfield and Windsor, State Rep. Bobby Gibson is running against Danielle DW Wong.

State House of Representatives in the 20th district: Sherry Haller is running against Kate Farrar. The winner will take on Alberto Cortes in November.

State House of Representatives in the 24th district in Wethersfield, New Britain and Newington: Emmanuel "Manny" Sanchez is running against Richard Lacourciere.

State House of Representatives in the 28th district in Wethersfield: Paul Montinieri is running against Amy Morrin Bello. The winner will take on Patrick Pentalon in November.

State House of Representatives in the 45th district in Griswold: Mark DePonte is running against Pamela Patalano. The winner will take on State Rep. Brian Lanoue in November.

State House of Representatives in the 126th district Bridgeport and Trumbull: State Rep. Charlie Stallworth is running against Tony J. Barr. The winner will take on Lee Grisby II in November.

State House of Representatives in the 130th district in Bridgeport: State Rep. Antonio Felipe is running against Kelvin Ayala. The winner will take on Terry Sullivan in November.

James Simon and Richard T. Marcone are running for Democratic Registrar of Voters in Stratford.