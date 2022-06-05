Connecticut Democrats begin election season with convention

Friday evening they made their first pick, officially nominating Sen. Richard Blumenthal as their candidate for U.S. Senate.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Democrats are kicking off the election season this weekend with their convention in Hartford, choosing the candidates they think will win in November.

Right now, Democrats hold all positions across the board and they're hoping to see that continue.

"We feel like we've done a lot for the people of Connecticut but we're not done and we've got a lot more to do," said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

Friday night they made their first pick, officially nominating Sen. Richard Blumenthal as their candidate for U.S. Senate.

"I have fought for the people of Connecticut, I've delivered real results. Whether it's on infrastructure, roads, bridges, rail or cutting taxes and now fighting inflation," Blumenthal said.

Saturday, the candidates for several other offices will be chosen including Attorney General, Comptroller, State Treasurer, and Secretary of the State.

They're also set to endorse Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Governor Ned Lamont, running for their second term.

"He has found a way to bring republicans and democrats together in a way that I think a lot of people anticipated during this crisis," said Sen. Chris Murphy.

Officials said women's reproductive rights will be one of the biggest issues driving this campaign season following a leaked draft that suggests the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Ned and I have a very strong record of standing up for a woman's right to choose," Bysiewicz said. "We just passed this amazing piece of legislation that the governor signed that's going to protect women's reproductive freedom and protect the medical providers who do procedures on women that might come from out of state," she said.

With just about six months until people can head to the polls to cast their votes, this weekend is just the beginning of a busy season.

"It is more exciting and more rewarding every year," Blumenthal said.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at mmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.