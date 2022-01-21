State leaders speak up to protect reproductive health on the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy held an event in Hartford on Friday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — State leaders gathered Friday to recognize the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade and push for the continued support of protecting reproductive health for women in Connecticut and across the country.

At the press conference in Hartford, numerous state politicians, as well as reproductive rights advocates, expressed their feelings towards the Supreme Court's review of a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade.

"It’s a dark time because Roe is hanging by a thread, literally. This gathering may be our last celebration of Roe v. Wade," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal. "The court is unlikely to ever say we are overturning Roe v. Wade, but make no mistake, if it upholds the Mississippi ban on abortions after 15 weeks, it has overturned Roe v. Wade. It is on the cusp of overturning and eviscerating the protections of Roe."

Connecticut Democratic Chair Nancy DiNardo called on Republican candidates to take a stand on supporting women's right to choose.

“Would Bob Stefanowski support abortion rights as they currently exist if he were elected governor? His running mate from 2018 certainly wouldn’t," she said. Would any Republican candidates for governor, constitutional office, or the legislature support existing abortion rights? Connecticut voters overwhelmingly support abortion rights – do they? Voters deserve to know."

Democratic State Representatives Jilian Gilchrest and Matt Blumenthal, the Co-Chairs of the newly formed Reproductive Rights Caucus, were the hosts of the event and took a firm stance against the legislation challenging the decision.

“We are moving into a new era in the fight for reproductive freedom. Keeping abortion legal is necessary, but legality alone is not and has never been enough. Women and pregnant people will only truly be free when they can access the abortion care they need, raise their families in safety, and live in thriving communities," said Gilchrest.

