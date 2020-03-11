Fifth District: Jahana Hayes vs. David Sullivan

The first term Congresswoman is up against a former federal prosecutor.

Jahana Hayes, a Democrat, was elected to Congress in 2018 and is serving her first term.

Hayes waged a successful primary campaign two years ago and won against the party endorsed candidate to replace Elizabeth Esty. She attended Naugatuck Valley Community College, Southern Connecticut State University, University of Saint Joseph and the University of Bridgeport. She was a teacher in Waterbury schools and was named National Teacher of the Year in 2016. She is the first African American Congresswoman from Connecticut. She has focused on agriculture, health care and veterans. She is married to a Waterbury Police detective and has four children

She currently serves on the Committee on Education and the Workforce and the Committee on Agriculture.

David Sullivan is running as the Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in the Fifth District.

Sullivan is a former federal prosecutor. He was born in Danbury, and grew up in New Fairfield. He went to Catholic University and Quinnipiac university, and is married with five children.

Sullivan has been endorsed by 12 local and state police unions or groups.

His top issues include law enforcement, education, and healthcare.