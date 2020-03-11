First District: John Larson vs Mary Fay

The 11 term Congressman is up against Connecticut's first LGBTQ Congressional candidate.

HARTFORD, Conn — John Larson was first elected to Congress in 1998, he has served 11 terms in office. He is one of the highest-ranking Democrats in Congress and serves on the Ways and Means Committee, which takes the lead in writing tax legislation, and oversees tariffs and other revenue raising measures.

Larson grew up in East Hartford, attended Central Connecticut State University and served as a State Representative. He and his wife have three children.

According to his website, his focuses are infrastructure, economic renewal in Hartford, and health care.

Mary Fay is running as the Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in the First District. Fay is a financial services executive who lives in West Hartford with her wife and daughter.

Fay grew up in East Hartford, and Larson was her basketball coach. She went to Skidmore College. Fay served on the West Hartford Town Council, and is Connecticut's first LGBTQ Congressional candidate.

According to her website, Fay is focused on economic renewal in Hartford and bringing a fresh voice to Washington to serve the First District.