Fourth District: Jim Himes vs. Jonathan Riddle

The six term Congressman is up against a financial services executive.

Jim Himes was first elected to Congress in 2008. The Democrat has served six terms. Before being elected to Congress, he had a career in non-profit affordable housing.

Himes was born in Peru to American parents and grew up in New Jersey. He went to Harvard University and Oxford University. He and his wife have two children.

Himes currently serves on the Committee on Financial Services and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Jonathan Riddle is running as the Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in the Fourth District. He grew up in Westchester County New York, and went to Iona College. He worked in financial services. He has lived in Connecticut for the past four years. He is currently a Director for Altium, a Financial Consulting and Wealth Management RIA firm in Purchase, New York.

According to his website, Riddle’s top issues are transportation, education, and higher education