Lamont proposes additional legislation to end gun violence

This proposal focuses on gun storage, safety standards, and additional gun obtainment steps in an effort to prevent suicides, accidents and domestic violence.

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Ned Lamont has proposed another set of gun legislation to introduce to lawmakers this legislative session.

This set focuses on gun storage, safety standards for firearms, and additional steps in the gun obtainment process. The goal is to prevent suicides, accidents and domestic violence, according to Lamont.

Other sets of proposed gun legislation focused on preventing mass shootings and gun violence in our communities.

The latest set of proposals would include requiring a 10-day waiting period before purchasing a firearm. Current law allows Connecticut residents to buy an unlimited number of firearms and walk out with them.

Those seeking a firearm permit might have to go through more training if this proposal gets approval from lawmakers. The state would expand permit requirements for a pistol permit to four hours of classroom training and two hours of shooting practice, with a one-year deadline.

Lamont also proposes to expand Ethan's Law to make all firearms owners responsible for storing firearms safely, not just the homes of owners that have minors, people prohibited from having firearms, or people likely to cause harm by having access to the home.

Other proposals include improving the design safety standards for semiautomatic handguns, making those convicted of domestic violence or fugitives disqualified, prohibiting the carrying of any loaded gun in a vehicle and requiring trigger locks for all firearm purchases.

