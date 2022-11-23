Governor gives thanks in new holiday message

"Thanks for our family and friends and communities," he said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont released his Thanksgiving message on Wednesday ahead of the holiday.

In the video message, the governor said it is “ironic” that the celebration became a national holiday after President Abraham Lincoln encouraged Americans to recognize the last Thursday of November as a day of Thanksgiving in the middle of a civil war.

“[It was] when maybe people thought there’s not quite as much to give thanks for,” Lamont said in the video. “And he reminded us by that day that every day is worth giving thanks for.”

He continued: “And today, as we get on the backside of COVID, I give thanks for the people of Connecticut, give thanks to those essential workers who showed up every day.”

The governor ended his remarks by giving thanks for the “good paying jobs” available to be filled by young people in Connecticut.

“And thanks for our family and friends and communities,” he concluded. “Happy Thanksgiving, everybody.”

