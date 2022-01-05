Lamont undergoes hip replacement surgery

The governor had the other hip replaced last year.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont is recovering and will work from home over the next couple of days after he underwent hip replacement surgery on Wednesday, his office announced.

Max Reiss, director of communications for Lamont, said in a statement that the governor had the surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Stamford and is back home recovering.

"The surgery is very similar to the one he experienced just about one year ago, however it was on the opposite hip," Reiss said. "His medical team says that he is on track for a speedy recovery, and over the next couple of days he plans to rest at home while working remotely.”

Lamont had a similar surgery nearly a year ago. At the time, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz took over as acting governor while Lamont was in surgery, which she has done before when Lamont has left the state.

