Connecticut House passes vote on 25-cent gas tax holiday

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut House of Representatives passed a proposal to suspend the state's gas tax, as gas prices saw an all-time high this month.

The house voted with no opposition, and the bill is now on its way to the Senate.

An early version of the emergency bill would suspend the tax between April 1 until June 30, the last day of the current fiscal year. The broad concept of suspending the tax, announced publicly last week by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, has received bipartisan support.

State legislators and the governor, who are all facing re-election in November, have been under pressure to blunt the state's high gasoline prices. As of Friday, the state's average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $4.37, according to AAA. While that was down 11 cents from the prior week, it was still up 71 cents per gallon compared to February and $1.47 compared to this time last year.

Connecticut has two taxes that apply to motor fuels. They include the 25-cent-per-gallon motor vehicle fuels tax, typically referred to as the state’s gas tax, and the fluctuating petroleum products gross earnings tax.

There are 1,400 gas stations in Connecticut.

