Governor, who made $52M in 2021, will forgo state salary for second term

State law sets the salary for the governor to be equal to that of the chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court. That salary is currently $226,711.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont will once again forgo his salary for his next four years in office, his office announced Wednesday.

Anthony Anthony, the governor’s director of communications, said in a statement Lamont has chosen to continue declining a salary from the state when he begins his second term next year.

“The governor is grateful for the trust the people of Connecticut have given him and he looks forward to the start of a new term,” Anthony said.

Anthony said that, as of Jan. 4, 2023, state law sets the salary for the governor to be equal to that of the chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court. That salary is currently $226,711.

Lamont, a millionaire businessman, made more than $54 million in 2021, according to adjusted gross income in his tax records released in October.

His re-election campaign released the summer pages for his state and federal tax returns. The documents showed that Lamont paid more than $12.8 million in federal taxes and more than $3.7 million in state taxes on an adjusted gross income of about $54 million.

His charitable contributions totaled more than $1.6 million across 15 different organizations. The governor shielded his wife’s income by filing a married-filing-separately return. His wife, Annie Lamont, is a successful venture capitalist.

Lamont will take the oath of office and begin his second term on January 4, 2023 at the William A. O’Neill State Armory in Hartford.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.