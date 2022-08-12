'No one in America is safe' | Connecticut lawmakers call on Congress to pass assault weapons ban

"This is our moment to compel Congress to action," said U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — With less than a week until the tenth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, Connecticut's federal lawmakers are calling on Congress to vote on and pass an assault weapons ban.

“We’re here today to ask the Senate to do more. Specifically, we would like the Senate to schedule a vote to pass the assault weapons ban,” said Po Murray, chair of the Newtown Action Alliance.

There were a lot of emotions at Thursday's press conference in Washington D.C. Multiple survivors and families of shooting victims came up to the podium, introducing themselves and their loved ones, and saying “Pass the ban.”

That statement was the main message at this event, but the reality of actually passing an assault weapons ban is unlikely.

“No one in America is safe, no place is secure, no community is immune from the tragedy of gun violence,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut).

This event came on the heels of Wednesday's National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence, where President Joe Biden – the first president to attend the annual event – renewed a pledge to secure an assault weapons ban.

“Together, we’ve made some important progress: the most significant gun law passed in 30 years, but still not enough,” President Biden said. “We did it… and we can do it again.”

He referenced the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, passed six months ago. The legislation was the first bipartisan gun reform in 30 years.

“We are on a mission to build a movement to compel this country to take our kids' lives seriously,” U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) said. “This is our moment to compel Congress to action.”

That moment has a deadline. In just a few weeks Democrats will retain their hold of the Senate, but lose control of the House to Republicans, and chances of passing this ban before the new year are slim.

Advocates and Connecticut lawmakers remained hopeful, though.

“We will never give up and we will not take 'no' for an answer,” added U.S. Rep. Rose DeLauro, (D) CT-03. “We can never forget and we cannot let others forget.”

Both senators Murphy and Blumenthal have said in the past few weeks an assault weapons ban lacks the necessary votes to pass in the Senate, but Blumenthal said he still supports voting on this bill.

He said gun legislation remains a top priority for the next session and though he acknowledges a Republican-held House will make it challenging to pass this measure, “That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try.”

