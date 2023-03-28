Connecticut lawmakers advance new gun control legislation

State legislators took up two gun control measures aimed at curbing violence and revising firearm standards Tuesday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — State lawmakers took up a series of gun control legislation aimed at curbing violence and revising firearm standards Tuesday.

After more than three hours of discussion, the Judiciary Committee advanced two gun control measures, including one proposed by Gov. Ned Lamont.

“We don’t need to go back any further than yesterday to see that gun violence continues to be a scourge on our nation,” said committee co-chair, State Rep. Steven Stafstrom, (D-Bridgeport).

Lawmakers went back and forth about whether these bills will actually prevent gun violence in Connecticut.

“The last real comprehensive update to Connecticut gun laws was 10 years ago and technology has really advanced since then,” Stafstrom said.

Republicans on the committee said Connecticut already has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation and argue these new proposals will do little to stop gun crime.

“There is absolutely nothing that has been done by this body or this governor or his predecessor, to change that,” said State Sen. Rob Sampson, (R-Wolcott). “It's pure luck we have not had another tragedy like that.”

State Rep. Doug Dubitsky, (R-Chaplin) added, “This bill proposed by this governor is intended to go after his political rivals. This is not an attempt to go after gun violence.”

The measure getting the most attention Tuesday was the governor’s proposal to ban open carry, close a loophole in the state’s assault weapons ban, raise the age to buy a long gun from 18 to 21, expand safe storage requirements and more.

“While Connecticut has been a leader on gun safety legislation, we have some real holes in our law that we need to close,” said Stafstrom.

Republicans expressed anger Lamont nor anyone from his office participated in the public hearing earlier this month to comment on the measure.

“This bill is tyranny,” continued Dubitsky. “This bill is directed at disarming law-abiding people of this state.”

The other measure on the agenda Tuesday would implement “microstamping” to identify guns and raise the age to purchase ammunition.

Democrats are confident they have the support to move these measures forward.

“We'll hear a lot about the technical details of the bill,” Stafstrom said. “But those types of issues are not what voters want to hear today. They want to hear and they want to see action and that's what we're going to deliver.”

Both these measures passed the Judiciary Committee Tuesday afternoon along party lines. They now head to the House floor.

