Connecticut lawmakers will go head-to-head in charity kickball game

Tickets are $10 and proceeds will benefit the Connecticut Foodshare.

HARTFORD, Conn. — From the Capitol floor to the ballpark, Connecticut's General Assembly is pitting Democrats and Republicans in an inaugural game of kickball.

The CGA Kickball Classic will take place at Dunkin' Donuts Park, home of the Hartford Yard Goats, on Monday, April 11 at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and proceeds will benefit the Connecticut Foodshare. Tickets can be bought in advance here.

In light of April Fools' Day, House Majority Leader Jason Rojas (D-East Hartford, Manchester) jokingly announced a task force that would explore the possibility of a state kickball team, saying "Kickball shouldn’t be limited to grade school gym class."

