Connecticut lawmakers react to U.S. House passing Puerto Rico Status Act

This bill would determine if Puerto Rico stays independent or become the 51st state of the United States.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The U.S. House passed a bill Thursday that would determine Puerto Rico's political territory.

It has been almost a decade since lawmakers debated over this bill known as "The Puerto Rico Status Act."

"For me, it’s not a destination. It’s my home," said Rep. Geraldo Reyes of the 75th District.

Representative Reyes visits Puerto Rico twice a year to see his friends and family. This bill, he said is personal to him.

"I want to see this territorial colonization period end. I’ve always been a pro-independent person," added Rep. Reyes.

The bill which passed with some Republican support would offer Puerto Rico residents three options - statehood, independence or independence followed by free association with the United States. That would mean negotiations over foreign affairs, U.S. citizenship and the use of the U.S. dollar.

Lawmakers in Congress and even in Connecticut said the bill has been talked about repeatedly in the past, but always failed. For it to pass in the U.S. House this time, they said is a big deal.

"Puerto Ricans on the island while they’re American citizens don’t realize all the same benefits, don’t have representation in Congress, can’t vote for President," said Rep. Jason Rojas of the 9th District.

For some residents in Puerto Rico, it is not just about the benefits.

"Deciding the status of Puerto Rico is honoring, it’s like Nancy Pelosi said, honoring the dignity and equality," said Rep. Minnie Gonzalez of the 3rd District.

Representative Minnie Gonzalez spoke to FOX61 on Zoom from Puerto Rico. She said she knows all too well the struggles of her own people who are anxiously waiting for the U.S. Senate to vote on the bill where it is facing a ticking clock before the end of the year.

"We’re not being treated as American citizens, we’re being treated as second-class citizens," added Rep. Gonzalez.

This bill is now headed to the Senate where there need to be at least 60 votes before the president can sign it into law.

