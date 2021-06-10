Connecticut lawmakers to return to Capitol for another round

The regular legislative session adjourned at midnight on Wednesday. No date has been set for the special session.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut lawmakers may have closed out the regular legislative session on Wednesday night, but they’re anticipated to return to the state Capitol soon to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana for adults.

They're also expected to consider some remaining budget bills and possibly some other bills that didn’t survive in the first round, including Gov. Ned Lamont's proposed regional Transportation and Climate Initiative Program that Republicans consider to be a gas tax.

Lamont said Thursday he'd like to see the proposal revisited.

