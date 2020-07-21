Connecticut lawsuit challenging absentee ballot dismissed by State Supreme Court

The decision to dismissed the case was made on Monday. Governor Lamont signed an executive order expanding absentee voting for the primary in August due to COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn — A lawsuit challenging absentee ballots for the upcoming election was dismissed Monday. Attorney General William Tong personally testified in front of the state's supreme court for the dismissal of the suit.

The attorney general argued the plaintiffs were using the court to disrupt the upcoming elections and to confuse voters about absentee voting. Recently, absentee voting has fallen into political contention due to social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19.

“No one should have to risk their lives to vote. This case was part of a nationwide right-wing voter suppression campaign challenging the ability of Americans to safely exercise their right to vote during this unprecedented public health crisis. The plaintiffs sued the wrong individual under the wrong statute in the wrong court and we are grateful for the Supreme Court’s adherence to the rule of law,” said Attorney General William Tong. “This office will protect and defend the rights of voters against any and all partisan attacks seeking to stoke chaos, confusion, and fear and disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of Connecticut voters.”

Governor Ned Lamont announced on May 20, he signed an executive order allowing all Connecticut voters to vote absentee for the upcoming August 11 primary elections. State laws currently allow an absentee ballot for six reasons, active service in the Armed Forces, absent from town during all of the hours of voting, illness, religious beliefs, duties of an election official, and physical disability.

Lamont said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical the state government makes reasonable adjustments that protect people while also allowing the democratic process continues.