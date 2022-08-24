Student loan cancelation plan stirs up conversation among Connecticut leaders, candidates

People making under $125,000 a year and have debt from borrowing money for higher education can get $10K in loan relief. Pell Grant recipients can get $20K.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's leaders and candidates running for office this election cycle are voicing their thoughts on the Biden administration's plan to cancel student debt.

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that people making under $125,000 a year and have debt from borrowing money for higher education could get $10,000 in loan relief. Pell Grant recipients can get $20,000 in loan forgiveness.

The federal freeze on student loan payments will also be extended again until January 2023.

Democratic Congressman John Larson (CT-01) called this move a "vital first step for Americans" and hopes student loan forgiveness and lowering college costs continue.

“Today, millions will breathe easier because President Biden has used his executive power to offer working-class Americans much-needed relief,” Larson said in a statement.

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Leora Levy denounced the decision, saying it's "another government hand-out."

"Not only will this encourage others to take loans that they cannot afford to repay, it will also further drive skyrocketing inflation," Levy said. She added, "It is not the taxpayers’ job to repay personal debts."

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.