What are Connecticut leaders saying about Biden's State of the Union address?

Connecticut's political leaders are responding to what President Biden delivered in his State of the Union address

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden shared his first State of the Union address to the nation on Tuesday evening, and following his speech, Connecticut's political leaders are responding to what he delivered.

Gov. Ned Lamont highlighted Biden's overall progress in "building a better America," from getting 200 million COVID vaccines to Americans to enacting the American Rescue Plan, as well as strengthening ties with international allies.

Lamont said in part:

"I commend President Biden for all that he and Vice President Harris have achieved, and I applaud the President’s vision and goals that he outlined in his speech tonight. He presented a clear and achievable plan to lower everyday costs for all Americans, to strengthen our economy, and to ensure a fair shot at the American dream for all Americans with an economy built from the bottom up and the middle out. In Connecticut, we’re working to achieve the same goals. We’re making historic investments in developing a modern workforce to fill Connecticut jobs, make Connecticut products, and reduce costs for Connecticut families. Likewise, just as President Biden proposed a plan to reduce the costs of everyday expenses, including energy and prescription drugs, in my Connecticut Difference budget we tackle these challenges head-on."

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said he appreciated Biden's call for Congress and the country to come together for the evening.

We’ve made enormous progress in the last year – passing the American Rescue Plan, turning a corner on COVID-19, investing billions in our infrastructure – but President Biden was right to remind us that we've still got a ton of work to do," Murphy said in part.

In regard to the crisis in Ukraine, Murphy added, "President's Biden's aggressive, sure-handed leadership on the Ukraine crisis has been so impressive to watch, and I was glad to hear the president lay out his plan to punish Putin for this war of choice, and make sure Ukraine has what it needs to manage this emergency. The president was forceful in his resolve to continue supporting the brave people of Ukraine, and he’s right: democracy will prevail.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal noticed "soaring spirit and energy" from Biden during the State of the Union address, which Blumenthal said comes at a moment of deep challenge and danger.

"The President’s promising, positive mood matched the hopes of Americans that we can surmount COVID, conquer inflation, and boldly build a truly better America,” Blumenthal said in part. “I was energized by the emphasis on cutting costs of living and inflation, with skill training to enable more Americans to fulfill jobs open now and in the future. The President’s rallying cry to rely on American-made goods and American workers will strike a resounding chord.”

“In our hearts tonight were the brave people of Ukraine, like the family of my Ukrainian-American guest Myron Melnyk, attending virtually. I urge Congress to heed the President’s call for more support for Ukraine, including dramatically stronger sanctions on Russia, Putin, and his corrupt oligarchs and lethal arms to bolster the brave, bold heroes of Ukraine,” Blumenthal added.

Rep. John Larson (CT-01) said the country has made "enormous strides" to recover from the COVID pandemic, with the American Rescue Plan helping people all over the country, including thousands in Connecticut.

“Additionally, with the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Greater Hartford region now has the funding needed to rebuild our infrastructure, transform our communities, and create good paying jobs," Larson said.

In regard to the crisis in Ukraine, Larson said, “Our thoughts are also with Ukraine and its people this evening as Russia continues its horrific attack on a sovereign nation and democracy. I commend President Biden for his unprecedented diplomatic efforts to unite the international community and implement historic and crippling sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion,”

Larson noted that it was "alarming" to see the Capitol in Washington surrounded by fencing and extra security:

"It is also alarming that during this year’s State of the Union the Capitol is surrounded by fencing and extra security has been called on board, because of what happened on January 6th last year. Whether it’s what’s happening in Ukraine or whether it’s in our own backyard, democracy is never a guarantee, and it requires eternal vigilance.”

House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) shared her thoughts on the State of the Union address, also praising the progress made with the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

"This has been a tough year for many Americans, with COVID-19 and high prices, but – as President Biden made clear tonight – he and Congressional Democrats have been hard at work to cut their taxes, lower health care costs, fight inflation, and help working families," DeLauro said. “Tonight’s demonstration of bipartisan unity showed that our entire country stands with President Biden in solidarity with Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s appalling attack. I commend President Biden and the administration for crippling the Russian economy and directly targeting Vladimir Putin, leaving Russia even weaker strategically, economically, and diplomatically."

