Connecticut legislature's special session begins with a lot of borrowing

Some Republicans dissented on certain borrowing items given the states fiscal crisis

HARTFORD, Conn — It was politics. But not politics as usual.

The Special Session of the legislature got underway Tuesday with a digital bond commission meeting where there was general agreement to put millions on the state’s credit card to improve transportation infrastructure and fund replacing homeowner’s crumbling foundations. However, some Republicans dissented on certain borrowing items given the states fiscal crisis. They objected to improving libraries and Rentschler Field.

The State Senate briefly gaveled in Tuesday and adopted procedural rules for special session but did not have any debate or votes. The House of Representatives is expected to gavel in Thursday and possibly debate and vote on the same day. The Senate hopes to vote next Tuesday.

The limited scope of a special session will tackle four bills. The highest profile bills is police accountability and transparency. The bill would ban choke holds and require body cameras among many other things. But there is a controversial battle ahead on if qualified immunity should be removed. Some say it shields police officers from frivolous lawsuits while others say it should be stripped to hold officers to a higher standard of conduct. Democratic State Sen. President Pro Tempore Martin Looney said, “That is probably the most controversial aspect of the entire bill. There are other elements that are consensus items.” Republican State Senate Leader Len Fasano said, “I think that that is not a settled issue as we talk now and I think that is going to make a big difference on the vote count.“

Next is absentee voting. Democrats say it would make voting easier and more accessible during COVID-19. “Providing an option that people who are fearful of COVID and who don’t want to go to the polls in person can check that box on an absentee ballot application,” said Looney.

While some Republicans have concerns about ballot fraud — pointing to absentee voter intimidation reports from Bridgeport in 2019. “It’s going to people who haven’t voted for years it’s going to people who moved out of state and to a different town and they are getting these absentee votes,” explained Fasano.

There are two other bills also up a vote. One would cap the cost of insulin at $100 a month. “Diabetes supplies and insulin themselves have become increasingly expensive,” said Looney. The other would expand the use of tele-health to reduce in person doctor visits during the pandemic. “I think we’re just trying to figure out telehealth with a microphone versus zoom or something. Is it the same rate or a different rate?” said Fasano.