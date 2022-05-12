Connecticut misses cut to be early presidential primary state in 2024

State Democrats call the national committee's decision "disappointing."

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — State Democratic leaders are speaking out after their request to hold Connecticut’s 2024 presidential primary early was denied.

Connecticut Democrats pushed for the state to be one of the early presidential primaries in the 2024 election.

That means having the primary vote sometime in February before Super Tuesday, but Friday, the Democratic National Committee approved a plan to make South Carolina the first primary state and leave Connecticut off the early calendar entirely.

“Obviously, it was very disappointing,” said Nancy DiNardo, chair of the CT Dems.

The DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee reconfigured its presidential primary calendar after President Biden sent a letter recommending South Carolina as the first primary state and removing Iowa from its first-in-the-nation caucus position of past presidential election cycles.

“I think this window really opens up the door of diversifying not only the calendar, but the staff that gets hired, the folks that impact our Democratic Party to win major elections,” said Luis Heredia at the DNC meeting Friday.

The new lineup will see South Carolina vote first on February 3, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada both on February 6, then Georgia and Michigan later in the month.

The changes were approved with all but two states voting against–Iowa and New Hampshire.

New Hampshire was Connecticut’s biggest competition in this restructuring. State leadership said New Hampshire would still go first regardless of the DNC’s decision, as state law says it hold the first primary in the country.

DiNardo says they felt Connecticut was the right choice because of the state’s geography and diversity, and having early-state status would excite voters.

“We just fit all the reasons why it should be in a state like Connecticut,” she said. “We have diversity. We have media. They could go from a rural town at one end of the state to a city in a few hours. So we felt that it really was, you know, an ideal location.”

The DNC disagreed, siding with President Biden’s recommendation of more diversity. His letter to the committee read, “We must ensure voters of color have a voice in choosing our nominee much earlier in the process.”

“We do have diversity in our state, too, but I understand why he wanted to have more diversity,” said DiNardo. “That’s not new.”

The full DNC still needs to take another vote on these calendar changes early next year.

This also isn’t final the say for states–they can apply for waivers to allow them to move up their primaries before Super Tuesday, though there could be repercussions for states going against DNC rules.

DiNardo says she’s planning talks with neighboring states about having their primaries all on the same day.

“I will be talking to the other state party chairs in New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Jersey, any of those states to see if there's any interest in doing that, because I think it's good for the candidates that we're all together,” she said. “I think it'll bring more attention to us as well.”

DiNardo added Connecticut is considering a variety of options.

Emma Wulfhorst is a political reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at ewulfhorst@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.