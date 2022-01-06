CT Democrats, GOP submit congressional maps with few changes

They've been submitted ahead of the Connecticut Supreme Court’s redistricting public hearing on Friday when the court's expert will hear testimony.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Proposed maps that revamp Connecticut’s congressional district boundaries, submitted by legislative Democrats and Republicans, would make relatively few changes to the state’s existing five congressional districts.

Both parties said in briefs submitted for the expert to consider that they’re suggesting minimal changes to accommodate the state’s shifting population and to comply with the court’s order that districts be changed “only to the extent reasonably required."

However, the GOP suggested the expert recommend the court consider traditional redistricting principles to address existing gerrymandering.

