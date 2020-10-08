Connecticut Primary Election | Republican Races

Who's running on Tuesday?

HARTFORD, Conn — GOP voters around the state will choose candidates for the November election who will run in races for Congress and the state’s General Assembly. All voters will choose their preference for President.

Some towns have other races on the ticket. The races are below. The name in bold is the candidate endorsed by the party.

For real-time election results on August 11, click here.

In the Fourth Congressional District, voters will choose between Jonathan Riddle of Stamford and Michael Goldstein of Greenwich . The winner will run against U.S Rep Jim Himes who has served in Congress since 2009.

For the race in the State Senate 26th District Kim Healy of Wilton is running against William Duff of Bethel. The winner will take on State Sen. Will Haskell in November.

For the race in the State House of Representatives in the 30th district, Donna Veach of Berlin is running against Jim Townsley of Southington. The winner will take on State Rep. JoAnn Angelico-Stetson in November.

For the race in the State House of Representatives in the 82nd district, Mike Skelps of Middlefield is running against Meriden's Ernestine Holloway. The winner will take on Michael Quinn in November.

For the race in the State House of Representatives in the 128th district Joseph J. Borges is running against Ethan Book both of Bridgeport. The winner will take on Christopher Rosario in November.

Sheila N. Hall of Hartford is running for Republican Registrar of Voters in Hartford, Jeffrey Rogers and Dana McFee are running for Republican Registrar of Voters in Montville.