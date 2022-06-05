Connecticut Republicans begin election season at convention

Republicans endorsed Bob Stefanowski as the nominee for governor.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Delegates descended on Foxwoods Resort Casino for the Connecticut Republican Party State Convention Friday night.

The evening kicked off with Bob Stefanowski receiving the state Republican Party’s endorsement for governor of Connecticut.

Stefanowski received 97% of delegate votes with a total of 1130 votes over businesswoman Susan Patricelli Regan who received 36 votes.

This is his second run for Governor after losing to Governor Ned Lamont in a close race back in 2018.

“The people of Connecticut are so ready for change. They are looking for leadership. Leaders that aren’t afraid to take action, that will listen to the people and that will hold our government accountable and that’s what Bob and I will bring to the state.," said Rep. Laura Devlin., the Republican nominee for Lt. Governor.

Convention delegates also endorsed Norwalk Attorney Jessica Kordas for Attorney General and State Rep. Harry Arora for State Treasurer.

The convention continues on Saturday when eyes will be on the races for Secretary of the State and U.S. Senate. Several hopefuls are contending for the endorsement in each category. Former legislative leader Themis Klarides and Greenwich Republican Leora Levy are the frontrunners to get the nod to challenge United States Senator Richard Blumenthal.

"It’ll be an exciting morning and I’m looking forward to victory….we need to find a candidate who will win Connecticut," said Klarides.

Elisha Machado is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at emachado@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

