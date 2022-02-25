State budget chief Melissa McCaw expected to exit role: sources

The departure comes as the state’s budget office is under intense scrutiny and the subject of a federal investigation involving the office’s second in command.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to announce Friday afternoon that Melissa McCaw, the state’s secretary of the Office of Policy Management, will be departing the role, according to sources familiar with the plans.

McCaw’s expected departure comes as the state’s budget office is under intense scrutiny and the subject of a federal investigation involving the office’s second in command, Kostantinos Diamantis.

Lamont will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday at the Connecticut State Capitol.

Federal investigators are looking into various construction projects Diamantis oversaw in his role, including the “planning, bidding, awarding and implementation” of school construction projects, upgrades at the state pier in New London and hazardous material abatement projects.

State officials recently received a federal grand jury subpoena seeking electronic communications dating to Jan. 1, 2018, involving Diamantis.

Eight days after the state received the federal subpoena, Lamont's office fired Diamantis as Deputy Secretary for the Office of Policy and Management.

Diamantis was also placed on leave from his other job overseeing school construction projects under the Department of Administrative Services. A letter from the state said it was "pending the results of an investigation into your alleged misconduct."

On Thursday, House Republicans seized the opportunity to call for a legislative commission – and possibly a private investigator – to look into the alleged contracting “wrongdoings” by Diamantis.

Standing in front of signs with enlarged news headlines that included the words “corruption” and “scandal" at a state Capitol news conference, House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora's request was the latest salvo in recent weeks from legislative Republicans, as well as Lamont's likely GOP challenger in November, businessman Bob Stefanowski, and the Republican Governors Association. They've publicly questioned the governor's leadership in responding to a federal grand jury subpoena regarding hundreds of millions of dollars in state spending, and whether it's a sign of larger problems for the administration and state Democrats.

“There is an erosion of good government in this building,” Candelora said. “People should be concerned with that.”

Norm Pattis, defense attorney for Diamantis, called the House GOP's proposed legislative investigation “as stupid an idea as can be conceived by elected officials in any state in the United States and maybe in the Third World,” in an exclusive interview with FOX61 on Thursday.

He reiterated Diamantis “broke no law” and that “many of the claims of undue influence and so forth are people who simply don't understand the state bidding process.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney, D-New Haven, said in a statement that he agreed it's the “proper role” of the General Assembly to review state policy and operations. But he called it “naïve and/or deliberately misleading” to believe the General Assembly “can launch a criminal investigation parallel to and superior to the ongoing federal investigation."

In a written statement, Max Reiss, Lamont's spokesperson noted how Lamont “took swift action to remove Mr. Diamantis when ethical improprieties were brought to his attention” and how he ordered an outside investigation into questions about the hiring of one of Diamantis’ daughters by former Chief State’s Attorney Rich Colangelo.

“Governor Lamont has zero tolerance for the types of actions which have been exposed,” Reiss said.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.