Connecticut State Capitol building closed Thursday due to COVID outbreak

In an email sent out to state legislators, lawmakers and staff members were asked to work remotely on Thursday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Both Connecticut's State Capitol building and Legislative Office Building in Hartford will be closed on Thursday due to a COVID outbreak, FOX61 confirmed Wednesday evening.

The Capitol complex had to close due to the number of Capitol Police officers out with COVID or needing to quarantine.

In an email sent out to all legislative employees, lawmakers and staff members were asked to work remotely on Thursday.

There will also be modified building openings through the end of the month; the buildings will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, while people are asked to work remotely on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Capitol security staffing levels have been reduced by more than 50%, according to the email.

This is a developing story.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM